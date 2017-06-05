Not-for-profit groups get much-needed support from council

FUNDED: Representatives of the community organisations assisted through the latest round of Tweed Shire Council's community sponsorship policy funding, together with community and cultural services officers from council.

NEW spinning wheels, computers and picture books are just some of the items Tweed community groups can now purchase with the extra funding they've received.

The Tweed Shire Council last week announced $36,908 in funding to 13 community organisations as part of its annual sponsorship program.

Two Tweed service groups with very humble local beginnings have gone on to become national and even international success stories, the community sponsorship presentation was told on Tuesday.

While the groups varied in what they'd achieve for the community, they shared a common goal of making a difference in the lives of Tweed residents.

Representatives from each group were given a chance to highlight how their actions were making a difference to the community and how the funding would be used.

Tweed Byron Life Education Action Group began in the Tweed with a small van, travelling from school to school to educate primary students about nutrition and drugs, representative Greg Pile said.

"The program is now worldwide, teaching children to make healthy and safe decisions about their lives,” he said.

Having launched in Murwillumbah in 2009, Story Dogs now matches dog owners with children with reading difficulties to provide a non-judgemental audience for children to read aloud in the company of a pet. Sponsor Manager Agnes Nesci said the program now assisted more than 1000 children, in every state of Australia.

"The funds will go to books for local children,” Ms Nesci said.

"There's not a lot of opportunities in life if you can't read.”

Murwillumbah Community Men's Shed member Richard Dossett said the grants would be used to purchase computers to teach members computer skills.

"It supplies a good lot of social opportunities and a lot of work for our 50 members,” Mr Dossett said.

Council's community and cultural service manager Robyn Grigg said the array of funding recipients in the current round of funding told a proud story of the role community organisations play in the Tweed.

"Their importance has been especially on show during the past two months, with the floods and their aftermath,” Ms Grigg said.

"These groups are vital in the cohesion and vitality of our community and each one of the funding recipients has an inspiring story of how they are benefiting our residents and the environment.”

Tuesday's recipients also included the Pottsville-based Beachside Communicare, a small church-based group which offers poverty relief by providing a food pantry to around 60 low-income families.

All the funding recipients:

TUA Spinners and Weavers Group ($3,815)

Beachside Communicare ($5,000)

Murwillumbah Community Men's Shed ($2,351.90)

Twin Towns Stamp Club ($1,500)

Tweed Patchworkers ($1,000)

Uki and South Arm Historical Society ($592)

Creative Caldera ($5,000)

Tweed/Byron Trail Horse Riders Club ($3,000)

Tweed/Byron Life Education Action Group ($4,000

Story Dogs ($3,150)

Tweed Landcare ($3,500)

Safer Communities Alliance ($2,000)

Murwillumbah Rotary Club ($2,000)