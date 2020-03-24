Not much of a honeymoon at Centrelink for Tweed man

The line up of people at Tweed Heads Centelink today. Photo: Supplied.

JOSHUA Roobs should be planning his honeymoon but was instead lining up at Centrelink Murwillumbah today.

Like thousands of hospitality workers, Mr Roobs was made redundant on Monday because of the nationwide shutdown of all non-essential services.

The hotel duty manager worked in the industry for 16 years and hadn't claimed a government benefit since his had hand surgery 20 years ago.

Mr Roobs said there was no indication of the shutdown and learned about it on Sunday night.

"We didn't know anything through the Australian Hotels Association, nothing," Mr Roobs said.

"It was only when the government released the information that night and then I got a phone call the next morning saying I didn't have a job."

The newlywed said his wife still worked but her wage was not enough to support the family.

"I've got four kids and pay $500 a week rent," he said.

"I was the main breadwinner.

"We probably got lucky. We got married last Saturday … we had a wishing well at our wedding and we got a little bit of money out of that.

"That was towards our honeymoon, now we're not going on a honeymoon, we're just going to use it to survive."

Murwillumbah Centrelink today. Photo: Supplied.

Tweed bus company owner and tour operator Rob (name withheld) was waiting in line at Centrelink to see if his business qualified for assistance under the Federal Government's stimulus package.

Rob ran bus charters for Probus club outings, lawn bowlers and golf tours, but every booking cancelled.

"I'm here to see if I can get any benefits because they're (the Federal Government) putting out stimulus packages for small businesses and sole traders, which I am," Rob said.

"If I don't, I'm going to have to use my superannuation and chop into that.

"I'm not the only one, it's happening to all of us. All the other tour operators like myself are out of work."

Plumber Blake Graham was also laid off after major construction sites on the Gold Coast were shut down.

Mr Graham worked on job sites at Palm Beach that he said were closed because of social distancing regulations.

"The health and safety officer comes in and closes the site down," he said.

"I just need some financial help to get me through these times.

"I'm not the only one in this boat. What can you do about it?"