Nothing green about Lewis

HOME TURF: Steven Lewis, Chinderah Golf Club's jack of all trades, won the Turf Apprentice of the Year for Queensland and Northern NSW at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards.

HOME TURF: Steven Lewis, Chinderah Golf Club's jack of all trades, won the Turf Apprentice of the Year for Queensland and Northern NSW at the Queensland Golf Industry Awards. Scott Powick

LOCAL greenkeeper Steven Lewis has been recognised for his outstanding work at the Chinderah Golf Club, winning the Turf Apprentice of the Year for Queensland and North East NSW.

It is an incredible achievement by the 20-year-old given the calibre of the golf courses many of his fellow nominees were from, which dwarf Chinderah in spending on staff and grounds keeping.

Lewis began work at Chinderah via his TAFE course and is now in his fourth year working for the club.

Lewis was announced as the winner earlier this month and flew to New Zealand on the weekend to vie for the national award at the National Turf Conference in Wellington.

Before his flight, Lewis said he was absolutely thrilled to get a win on behalf of the Chinderah Golf Club.

"From the guys I knew I was up against from Brisbane golf courses I thought I had no chance,” Lewis said.

"We're a small course and a lot of people don't know we're here, but our name is on the stage now.”

Lewis says he considered himself extremely lucky to have the opportunity to ply his trade at Chinderah, where he was able to learn new skills and was now a jack of all trades, with an exhaustive task-list ranging from pro-shop duties to maintenance out on the course, from green reconstruction, spraying, irrigation, general repairs and anything else needed around the club.

"At other courses, the apprentices don't necessarily get the opportunity to do all this. They can be stuck doing more basic hand-tool jobs like gardening, whereas this job entails everything,” he said. "That's the best part, you're never stuck doing one thing.”

Lewis says he couldn't be prouder of the course at Chinderah, believing it to be in superb nick.

"From the carpet-grass fairways to converting them to winter-green couch, we've rebuilt three greens, rebuilt four tees, bunker reconstruction, tree pruning and removal, and we've improved the whole aspect of the course - it's come a very long way.”