Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 10:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

More Stories

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘If there is excess water, farmers should be able to use it’

        Premium Content ‘If there is excess water, farmers should be able to use it’

        News The NSW Government is reviewing a proposal to increase the volume of water that farmers can capture in dams.

        Farmer loses $100,000 in crops during floods

        Premium Content Farmer loses $100,000 in crops during floods

        Environment He says officials must “admit there’s a problem” with climate change

        Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

        Premium Content Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

        News The group conducting the study into the state connecting rail has been announced.

        ‘Simply not true’: Department hits back at koala concerns

        Premium Content ‘Simply not true’: Department hits back at koala concerns

        Environment Department says rural habitat is protected under a different code