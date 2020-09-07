DJOKOVIC’S DISGRACE: Hits lineswoman, kicked out of US Open

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been sensationally disqualified from the US Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

The frustrated world No. 1 went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping.

Djokovic held up his hand in apology, then walked over to check she was OK and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court.

Following around 10 minutes of discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

Djokovic was the red-hot favourite to win the US Open and claim his 18th career grand slam title.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both absent from New York for the tournament which is being played in a bio-secure bubble without crowds because of COVID-19.

He cruised through his first three matches, only dropping one set to Britain's Kyle Edmund in the second round he only has himself to blame for not having the opportunity to lift up the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fourth time.

Djokovic was unbeaten in 2020 until his brain snap ruined that.

Djokovic walked off the court in disgrace.

The astonishing incident occurred after the first set took a grim turn for Djokovic. He fell over during a service game and appeared to hurt his shoulder, then was facing three break points.

The 33-year-old saved the first but was eventually broken, prompting him to hit a ball behind him in anger. Djokovic wasn't looking where he was aiming and the lineswoman never saw the ball coming until it was too late.

Reports emerged suggesting Djokovic said: "She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this.

"You're going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, centre stage?"

BBC tennis commentator Gigi Salmon said: "He wasn't looking, he didn't hit it very hard, but it hit the line judge in the throat.

"Unquestionably he should have been defaulted. They shouldn't have discussed it for as long as they did. You cannot do that.

"At your age, at your stage, with what you're trying to do - you know better than anybody in the sport that you do not do that."

"It was accidental, but it doesn't matter. This is your office. It's your place of work."

ivals and former players reacted with shock after the disqualification. Germany's Alexander Zverev had words of sympathy for Djokovic, describing the disqualification as "very unfortunate".

"He hit a tennis ball. It's very unfortunate that, you know, he hit the line judge, and especially where it hit her," Zverev said.

"There is a rule in place for it. I think the supervisors and all of them are just doing their job. Very unlucky for Novak.

"He's going to be a little bit upset about it. If he would have hit it anywhere else, if it would have landed anywhere else, we are talking about a few inches, he would have been fine." Former women's world No. 1 Tracy Austin said the disqualification was justified.

"Right call! Stunning to watch this unfold. Hope lines person ok...#crazyturnofevents," Austin wrote on Twitter.

The Serbian star is only the third player in grand slam history to be disqualified from a men's singles tournament following John McEnroe at the Australian Open in 1990 and Stefan Koubek at the French Open in 2000.

More to come …

Originally published as Novak disqualified for hitting official