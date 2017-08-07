Now your dog can enjoy a beer with you

'Get me out of the cleaning': KFC worker's heartfelt plea

THESE pups know the cure for a ruff day is cracking open a cold one with the boys.

Although it's non-alcoholic, Aussie product "Paw Blonde" doggie beer, has been a hit with canines in more than five countries.

Its creator, pet nutritionist Lia Onorati said she's yet to meet a dog who doesn't "knock it back".

"There's definitely an 'addict club' of dogs who drink it all the time," she said.

"Paw Blonde comes in a powdered form and when you add water it looks like beer.

"Some people prefer to mix it with food or freeze it and serve it as a 'beer icy pole'.

"Dogs of all sizes have been loving it and it's now sold in Singapore, England, Hong Kong and is about to launch in Italy and the US."

Donut the Kelpie Labrador-cross loves a doggie beer. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Ms Onorati, who works for doggie wholesaler The Barkery, said the drink was nutritious and delicious.

"It has anti-inflammatory properties that help support cartilage regrowth and bone strength," she said.

"Some people have a giggle when they see the dogs drinking it but then they realise it's really healthy.

"And healthy doesn't have to be boring."

Paws at the Park, the first Gold Coast dog markets at Mudgeeraba Showgrounds. Crowds at the show. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Of the hundreds who turned out to Paws at the Park at the weekend, it seemed many took a particular interest in the beer for dogs.

"People are looking for something different and they're becoming increasingly savvy when they shop," Ms Onorati said.