Nowhere to live, home repairs stall

MOVERS: The Morris family is looking for a place to live while their home is repaired after the floods.

REPAIRS to the flood-damaged home of Chillingham's Morris family are on hold until they can find somewhere to live in the short term.

While the family is lucky enough to have been given the go-ahead to make the repairs by their insurers, they cannot get their lives back on track until they can find somewhere to live.

Michele Morris said it was difficult to find short-term accommodation for a family of six, plus their two dogs and four cats.

"We've tried everything but as soon as people hear we have animals we get nowhere,” she said.

"We are looking for anything where we can all be together, with the animals as well, while the house is being repaired.

"It could be three or four months because it has to be taken down to its bare shell because we've got mould in the walls as everyone does.

"It's a catch 22, because the builders are ready to come in and start but we can't get out until we have somewhere to live.”

Ms Morris said ideally, the family would love to borrow or rent a caravan and remain on their property.

"We have a shed at the top but it is so cold to live in and we've packed a lot of things in the shed,” she said.

"Preferably we'd like to stay on the property, we'd like something to go in the front yard so we can stay.”

If you can help, phone Michele on 0402 854 784.