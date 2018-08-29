NRL great to give Tweed youngsters invaluable advice

SOUND ADVICE: NRL great Nathan Hindmarsh is on his way to Tweed to talk to students about gambling addiction and promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

SOUND ADVICE: NRL great Nathan Hindmarsh is on his way to Tweed to talk to students about gambling addiction and promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

NRL legend Nathan Hindmarsh isn't your typical retired footy hero.

Using his expansive platform as one of the game's greats, Hindmarsh is teaching kids about a peril that plagued his career and the fabric of many communities: gambling addiction.

Hindmarsh will come to Kingscliff High School on September 13 to talk to students about his struggles, which began with a pocketful of loose change and a trip to the pokies to pass the time.

Nathan Hindmarsh comes to Kingscliff High School next month.

If his past school appearances are anything to go by, the talk is expected to be open and honest, with Hindmarsh committed to the cause of explaining to vulnerable youngsters how easily gambling habits can develop into something more sinister.

Hindmarsh, 38, who played his final NRL season in 2012, will also chat with students about learning to live a healthy life on and off the footy field.

The Warruwi Aboriginal Responsible Gambling Program has worked in partnership with Hindmarsh as an ambassador since 2015.

The program works in remote and regional NSW, spreading the responsible gambling message and helping families struggling with gambling addiction.

- If you'd like to talk to someone about gambling you can call the Warruwi Aboriginal Responsible Gambling Program on 1800 752 948 or the Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858 for free and confidential 24-hour support. Local organisations such as the Northern Rivers Gambling Service (02 6687 2520) also offer free counselling.