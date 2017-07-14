NRL player flashes into Tweed for fan meet-and-greet

Sydney Rooster Michael Gordon was meeting fans in Tweed Heads on Friday, July 14.

NRL player Michael Gordon will meet fans at The Palms Village Convenience Store on Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads today (Friday).

Gordon, who grew up on the Tweed, has played 220 NRL games across an 11-year career, and recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Sydney Roosters for the 2018 season.

A former Tweed Coast Raider, Gordon has committed to returning to the Tweed to play with the club in 2019, and was presented with a jersey at the club's training on Thursday night.

