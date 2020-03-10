NRL star at home with Intrust Super Cup’s Tweed Seagulls

FETULI Talanoa is living the dream.

Having long aspired to raise his young family on the Gold Coast, the 32-year-old wasted no time settling at Currumbin upon his return from England last year.

And with more than 200 games of top-grade experience with South Sydney and Hull under his belt, it didn't take long before the Intrust Super Cup's Tweed Seagulls came calling.

"It's been good. It's a good bunch of lads down there," the Tongan international said after arriving at Piggabeen late last year.

"The boys in the group, there's excitement and they keep me on my toes. It's a good comp, the Queensland Cup.

"There's a lot of up-and-coming players looking to break into cup and others coming back down (from the NRL). I've always wanted to move up to the Coast so once I finished over in the UK we decided to move up.

Tweed Seagulls signing Fetuli Talanoa.

"I'm excited for Round 1, a bit nervous but excited at the same time. I'm just looking forward to the start of the season."

The explosive outside back's arrival has come at a crucial time for the Seagulls.

After last season breaking through for their first ISC finals appearance since 2014, Ben Woolf's side will enter the new campaign with a young squad underpinned by last year's national under-18 title winners.

RICK STONE'S VISION FOR REIGNING PREMIERS

Guiding the next generation was part of the appeal for Talanoa, who spent eight seasons with Souths before six in the Super League.

"That's definitely how I looked at it, to share my experience with the young guys coming through, on or off the field," he said.

Talanoa playing for South Sydney in 2009. Picture: Gregg Porteous

"Just (helping with) situations on the field and especially with outside backs and just sharing my experiences of how I've handled situations and even just training-wise.

"I followed a few of the ISC sides last year and I saw (Tweed) made the finals and that can become a standard or platform for this year. You're always looking improve.

"What we've done in the pre-season, hopefully we can bring that into the season. We've spoken about our long-term goals and we do want to play finals but we know we do have to take it one week at a time and to not get too far ahead of ourselves."

Tweed kick off their season at home to Northern Pride at 3pm on Sunday.