NRL star quits booze after horror accident

Manly Sea Eagles NRL star Joel Thompson ended up in hospital after suffering a head injury while drinking. Picture supplied

Manly forward Joel Thompson has sworn off alcohol for one year following a horror accident while drinking which left him in hospital.

The Sea Eagles star suffered nasty head injuries after falling at a party on the Central Coast earlier this month and was taken to Gosford Hospital before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital.

The 31-year-old took to LinkedIn on Sunday to thank friends and fans for support before adding that he was aiming to give up alcohol.

"Firstly I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support over the last couple weeks," Thompson wrote.

"I had an arrogant opinion of being invincible and this accident has changed me forever.

"I've made bad decisions over the years which have impacted my family and I and it's mostly been when I've been drinking. I've changed so much over the last few years and to continue to grow I realise I need to give up alcohol. My first goal is 12 months.

"I already feel like a new man, a very lucky one at that. Please take care of yourself and others.

"Here we go - 1 year of being sober."

Thompson was at the recent Koori Knockout tournament on the Central Coast, but didn't play as he was still recovering from a broken arm suffered while playing for the Sea Eagles.

Thompson has become an NRL fan favourite in recent seasons as a result of his tireless community work.

He has played 220 NRL games since debuting in 2008 and was a star performer in the Sea Eagles' run to this year's finals.