NRL star set to play with Tweed Coast this season

FORMER NRL player Michael Gordon with Tweed Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite. Gordon will play NRRRL this season. Photo Melissa Belanic

RECENTLY retired Gold Coast Titans fullback Michael Gordon is the latest NRL star to join Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Gordon has linked up with his junior club the Tweed Coast Raiders which is coached by former Manly front-rower and Clive Churchill medallist Brent Kite.

Kite is in his third year of coaching Tweed Coast while Gordon returns to the Raiders after playing junior rugby league at the club.

Gordon joins former NRL Dally M medal winner Todd Carney who is in his second year as captain-coach at Byron Bay while Luke Douglas has taken the reins at Ballina.

Douglas, a former Cronulla and Gold Coast front-rower takes over from NRL legend Jamie Lyon who led Ballina to a premiership win last season.

Gordon played 261 NRL games at five NRL clubs, spending his final two years at the Titans.

He is still at the Titans as an assistant coach and will juggle that role between running a coffee shop at Cabarita and playing NRRRL.

Gordon made no secret of his desire to finish in the NRRRL having stayed in contact with players and members of the Tweed Coast club.

The 36-year-old will make a one-off special appearance for the Titans at the NRL Nines in Perth next weekend before joining Tweed Coast.

"I am very proud to be a Titan and very grateful to the Gold Coast for giving me the chance to finish my career by representing the region I started with as an under-7 with the Tweed Coast Raiders many years ago," Gordon told Titans.com.au

Gordon played 32 games for the Titans, after previous stints with Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta and the Roosters.

He played one State of Origin game for NSW in 2010, and three games for NSW Country between 2013-2017.

Former Parramatta Eels hooker Matt Keating is also on the coaching staff at Tweed Coast this season.

The Raiders won its first premiership in 2018 and should be among the top teams this season with Gordon calling the shots from fullback.