NRL star slams ‘misguided’ comments

Questions have been raised since the NRL announced a return date for the 2020 season, but some aren't happy with the proposition with a negative light being shone on the date.

Despite the NRL pushing ahead, people believe rushing back into sport isn't a good sign for what is going on with day-to-day life. But current Melbourne Storm star Sandor Earl has gone into great detail over the lengths the league is taking and slammed the spread of "misguided information".

In a video posted on Twitter, Earl breaks down just how stringent the game will be once it returns to action and how different it will be from what some have said.

"Hey guys I was just listening to a story from channel 9 and they had FitzSimons on there and I know he's copped a little bit of flack on his comments on rugby league and sport in general," Earl starts.

"But just feel like there was a bit of misguided information. In terms of sports returning people need to understand the health and safety measures are there but it's also under extreme circumstances.

"As players we will literally be bound from our room, whether that's accommodation (in a) hotel or our own houses, to training and then back.

"Extreme measures because it's of the best interest to make sure any player does not become diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"I just think there was a little bit of lack of knowledge and understanding around that area and the point was also brought up about five people at funerals and how it's not fair for other people.

"I think that's a really bad example and a really bad link, if anything have a shot at some of the rules that were brought in by the government, for example that one.

"I think the governments done quite a good job. I'm a small-business owner, I had to shut down and move online but you just take other measures and you find other ways.

"I live in the city here and I constantly see you know the towers going up probably with in excess of hundreds of workers that are there every day mingling and then they go home and mingle in the community.

"But sports and athletes we're talking about very strict isolated measures to be able to train and play. It doesn't matter whether we're tackling each other, hugging each other or kissing each other the fact is we're all isolated within a certain group and we're taking extreme measures to then make sure we are not mingling within the community.

"I just thought the example and the link between the general population and what athletes and people involved in the NRL and AFL are doing just needs to be separated because we're going to go under some pretty extreme guidelines.

"We all want to play it's important and I'm sure a lot of people want to see us play. But people coming out and making those outlandish comments to try and get a little bit of publicity around some silly statements I just think the focus needs to be on the understanding that if we do go back to sport and playing there are going to be extreme measures to make sure we're doing everything possible to stay isolated, to stay within the squad of rugby league players from other teams or not they're going to be taking the same measures.

"At the end of the day change the perception and start to get behind it and support it rather than attacking the different sports or government, understand that these are unprecedented times.

"Slowly as the measures get lifted people will be able to take on more of a normal life, but just before you judge and before you make these comments take a look around. Go to a local shopping centre, look at your latest property developments and see all the people out and about doing different things and understand that players and athletes that are going to return to sport, to do what they love and to entertain fans are going to take extreme measures and be isolated to make sure it happens.

"Just wanted to give my two cents."

