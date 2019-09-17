NRL teams: All the ins and outs for week two of the finals

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs thanks fans after winning the round 25 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

THE teams are in for the second week of the finals.

From here on out it's sudden-death all the way and the stakes have never been higher.

Some of the key changes include:

* Sam Burgess returning at second-row for South Sydney with Jaydn Su'A dropping out of the 17.

* Dane Gagai start at centre for Souths with Alex Johnston moving to the wing and Adam Doueihi to fullback.

*Martin Taupau starts at prop for Manly after serving his one-match suspension.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Friday, ANZ Stadium, 7:50pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. James Roberts, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tom Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Liam Knight, 11. John Sutton, 12. Sam Burgess, 13. Cam Murray. Interchange: 14. George Burgess, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Junior Tatola, 17. Ethan Lowe. Reserves: 18. Jaydn Su'A, 19. Dean Britt, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Kyle Turner

Team news: Sam Burgess returns from suspension in the back-row pushing Jaydn Su'A to the reserves. Dane Gagai returns from injury at centre, with Campbell Graham moving to the wing and Corey Allan dropping out of the 17. Tom Burgess starts at prop with brother George Burgess moving to the bench. Adam Doueihi has been named at fullback with Alex Johnston on the wing.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Haumole Olakau'atu 16. Sean Keppie 17. Lloyd Perrett. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Tevita Funa 20. Toafofoa Sipley 21. Tony Williams

Team news: Martin Taupau returns from suspension at prop with Sean Keppie moving to the bench and Toafofoa Sipley dropping to the reserves.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Saturday, AAMI Park, 7:50pm

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Max King 17. Joe Stimson. Reserves: 18. Curtis Scott 19. Tino Faasuamaleaui 20. Tom Eisenhuth 21. Brodie Croft

Team news: No changes to the team that lost to Canberra.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Marata Niukore. Interchange: 14. Brad Takairangi 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Jaeman Salmon 20. Peni Terepo 21. Josh Hoffman

Team news: Kane Evans returns from suspension at prop with Daniel Alvaro moving to the bench and Ray Stone dropping to the reserves.