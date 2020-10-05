NRL wife investigated over fake social media account

Rugby league's biggest feud will be played out in the coaching boxes when the Raiders play the Roosters this weekend.

Ricky Stuart makes no secret of the fact he doesn't like Trent Robinson.

It has nothing to do with last year's controversial grand final loss and the Ben Cummins 'six-again' call that coast the Raiders so dearly.

It was there for all to see before the grand final when Stuart refused to shake Robinson's hand when the two teams met for a promotion before the decider.

Ricky Stuart (right) makes no secret of the fact he doesn’t like Trent Robinson (left).

***

The Cronulla Sharks won't be in a position to seriously challenge for a premiership until 2022 when the likes of Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Andrew Fifita are off contract to free up salary cap space to improve their roster.

To make the finals and compete so strongly against the Raiders on Saturday, until Blayke Brailey had to be replaced, has been a 7.5/10 performance.

There is however still speculation that Shane Flanagan will be back to coach in 2022. This is unfair on John Morris who has done such a superb job over the last two years.

***

There has been much debate about Anthony Griffin's choices as assistant coaches at St George Illawarra next year.

Matt Elliot is 55 years of age and hasn't been involved in coaching for the six years since he left the New Zealand Warriors. The game has changed so much.

Peter Gentle is also 55 years of age and obviously struggled at the Broncos under Anthony Seibold.

Griffin is 54 years of age and has been out of full-time coaching for two years.

Most clubs usually prefer at least one younger coach who can relate more to the players and the issues they face in their day-to-day lives.

Anthony Griffin has raised eyebrows with his appointments. Picture: Tim Hunter



HIGHLIGHT

The outstanding performances from halves Nathan Cleary and Jack Wighton for the Panthers and Raiders over the weekend. If a Kangaroos side was being chosen on form this week they would surely get the halfback and five-eighth jerseys.

LOWLIGHT

The NRL introduced new rules to speed up the game this year but then allows a referee to stop a qualifying final for a player, Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu, to be treated for cramps. What a farce.

LOWLIGHT 2

The AFL is deadly serious in its attack on rugby league north of the border to cash in on the failure of the Broncos this year. They are using Queensland State of Origin legends Wally Lewis and Billy Moore to get behind the Brisbane Lions in a promotional video for the finals series.

SHOOSH

The wife of a high-profile rugby league identity is under investigation for allegedly setting up a fake Facebook account. Picture: Justin Lloyd



The wife of which high-profile rugby league identity is under investigation for allegedly setting up a fake Facebook account to slam critics of her husband.

SHOOSH 2

ASADA drug testers are out in force during the NRL finals. Panthers stars Jarome Luai and winger Brian To'o were tested after their captain's run on the day before the victory over the Roosters.

ASADA drug testers swooped on Jarome Luai. Picture: Brett Costello

SHOOSH 3

There are going to be huge changes in the refereeing ranks at the end of the season. Not only is Bernard Sutton facing the chop as referees' boss but his mate Russell Smith has been heavily criticised in a review of the department and faces an uncertain future.

SPOTTED

Cronulla Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta having lunch with Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend at Love Fish restaurant in Barangaroo on Thursday.

SONNY INJURY BITES

Superstar Sonny Bill Williams was in so much pain from his neck injury that he didn't even attend Friday night's match against the Panthers in Penrith.

360 VIEW

Originally published as NRL wife investigated over fake social media account