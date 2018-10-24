NRMA Murwillumbah store named best in the region

WELL DONE: Murwillumbah NRMA employees Jill Robson, Rachel King, Carol Leeson and Kaileen Casey celebrate their win.

INSURANCE can be stressful for many but the staff at the NRMA's Murwillumbah agency are doing their best to help make every claim as painless as possible.

Their commitment to the community was recognised when the store receiving the NRMA Insurance Regional Sales Excellence award this month.

The annual awards program run by NRMA Insurance looked at the performance of 35 agencies across NSW, recognising the best performers in eight categories.

As well as outstanding performance, the Murwillumbah team was recognised for its efforts to support its customers and the community following the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Debbie last year.

"The team showed incredible resilience, tenacity and teamwork in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie to ensure our customers could get back on their feet,” NRMA insurance relationships manager Frank Adler said.

"The team work as a close and cohesive unit who focus on making their customers' world a safer place every day.”

Rachel King, an employee at the Murwillumbah agency, also received honours, winning the Sales Excellence Award for an individual.

"Rachel is not only a tremendous leader of the Murwillumbah site but also leads by example on the front counter to ensure her customers experience first class service,” Mr Adler said. "Her focus is to ensure that when a customer walks out the door they are knowledgeable about their insurance cover and needs.

"You can't get more down-to-earth than Rachel who cares for her customers as if they were her family.”

