NRRRL Finals Week 2: What you need to know

FINALS FEVER: The Tweed hosts every game of NRRRL finals footy this weekend with two huge clashes. SCOTT POWICK

1. Tweed time

THE NRRRL Finals Series has reached fever pitch in the Tweed as the weekend's semi-finals matches will have all three Tweed teams taking the field within the shire. Saturday's match is in Cudgen and Sunday's at Cabarita.

The Hornets and Mustangs have a long history of fierce competition. SCOTT POWICK

2. Hornets hanging in

IT'S do-or-die for the Cudgen Hornets, the perennial grand finalists, and the team many were picking as premiership favourites midway through the year.

An end-of-year slip-up, which saw them fall to third on the ladder and lose home final rights, could come back to bite them after Ballina brushed the Hornets aside in the first qualifying final last week.

Saturday's clash between Cudgen and Murwillumbah will send the loser home. SCOTT POWICK

Now the Hornets must overcome a surging Murwillumbah side full of confidence in a win-or-go-home clash at Ned Byrne Field on Saturday.

But if we know anything about Cudgen, it's that they show grit when the chips are down. That's why they give themselves a shot at the flag year after year.

3. Cup Raid

TWEED Coast Raiders can put one hand on the cup this weekend with a win over Ballina at Cabarita.

Dan Willoughby and minor premiers the Raiders take on Ballina after a week off on Sunday. Mitchell Craig

Should the Raiders pull off victory they will go straight through to the grand final, while also wounding the defending premiers and arguably their most compelling rival, the Seagulls.

The Seagulls would then have to play again the next week and, should they win, will have to face a fresh Raiders outfit again.

4. Mustangs charging

AFTER an indifferent start to the season, where Murwillumbah were on the wrong side of the win/loss ledger while suffering selection difficulties through injury and suspension, they have turned it around.

DO OR DIE: Murwillumbah Mustangs player Jone Macalai runs ball up during the 2016 NRRRL grand final against Cudgen. The two sides meet again in finals action on Saturday. SCOTT POWICK

After reeling off a big win streak to rise to the top four, Murwillumbah comprehensively outplayed Mullumbimby in their first final last week, taking care of the Giants 40-20 to firmly announce their premiership credentials.

5. The fixture

Semi-final 1: Cudgen v Murwillumbah at Ned Byrne Field today at 2.45pm

Semi-final 2: Raiders v Ballina at Les Burger Field tomorrow at 2.45pm