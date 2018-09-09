NRRRL Grand Final day: Raiders draw first blood

UPDATE 2:55pm: THE Raiders have drawn first blood in the grand final, with Scott McLennan scoring a try in the opening stages.

UPDATE 2.47pm: THE Raiders players are now on the field after a huge ovation from travelling fans.

UPDATE 2.40pm: TEAMS have remained unchanged from the program as the Tweed Coast Raiders aim to win their first NRRRL grand final after re-entering the league this afternoon.

EARLIER:

IT'S a beautiful day in Ballina as three Tweed teams aim for NRRRL premierships with Cudgen, Murwillumbah and the Tweed Coast Raiders set to play in grand finals today at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina.

The Raiders are chasing history in First Grade, with the chance to win the club's first premiership since re-entry to the NRRRL three years ago.

You can follow all the action below.

Mustangs fall short in Reserve Grade

MARIST Brothers are Reserve Grade champions after defeating the Murwillumbah Mustangs 32-4 this afternoon at Kingsford Smith Park,

Raiders' 'Hill Billies' invade Ballina

"FILL the hill” is the cry as a green coalition has built into a full-blown army in Ballina, with Tweed Coast Raiders fans descending on Kingsford Smith Park today during NRRRL grand final day.

This green menace, otherwise known as the 'Hill Billies', are numbering in the hundreds having taken pride of place on a plateau at the northern end of the ground.

A green army is occupying the hill in Ballina ahead of this afternoon's NRRRL First Grade grand final between the Raiders and Seagulls.

Cudgen U18's outclassed by Seagulls

THE Cudgen Hornets struggled to get their game up and running as the Ballina Seagulls outclassed, outworked and outscored the Hornets 30-4 in this morning's NRRRL Under 18 grand final at Kingsford Smith Park.

Remarkably, the premiership is the Ballina Under 18's third straight.

Brock Styles was the lone try-scorer for the Hornets, with Matt Buttenshaw, Mason Hilyard, Jsmes Torrens, Tilpou Loloher and Lauri Kuyann Roberts crossing for the Seagulls.

The Hornets' defence was resolute across the match, with many opportunities created for counter-attack.

But too many of these opportunities went unconverted for the Hornets to ever threaten Ballina, whose premiership three-peat underpins a golden era for both junior and senior football at the club.

The Cudgen Hornets had to settle for runner's up after losing to Ballina in today's NRRRL Under 18's grand final.

Marist are tag champs

MARIST Brothers have taken out the 2018 Ladies League Tag premiership after defeating Byron Bay this morning at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina.

Byron Bay reached the grand final on the back of an 8-4 victory over Tweed Coast in the preliminary final, but were ultimately no match for Marist Brothers, the minor premiers, who went through the season with 15 wins and only two losses to finish top of the ladder.

The Raiders finished fourth on the ladder to reach the finals series, winning their first final against Murwillumbah, who finished fifth.

The Raiders then overcame Ballina 14-0 in week two of finals to set up the preliminary finals match-up with Byron Bay.

The Raiders and Mustangs are set to be joined by their sisters over at Cudgen in NRRRL Ladies League Tag competition in 2019, with the Hornets in the process of establishing a team for the club's inaugural season.

GRAND FINALS

Today at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina

Ladies League Tag: Byron Bay v Marist Brothers 9.45am

Under-18s: Ballina v Cudgen 11.15am

Reserve Grade: Marist Brothers v Murwillumbah at 12.45pm

First Grade: Ballina v Tweed Coast at 2.45pm