NRRRL, police call for witnesses after videographer attacked

Police are appealing for witnesses of an attack at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Sunday, August 27 at approximately 5pm, which left a man knocked out.

THE Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League has been left reeling after a veteran videographer was the victim of a vicious attack at the league's semi-final day on Sunday at Ballina.

The unprovoked attack, which occurred at approximately 5pm following a match between Cudgen and Ballina at Kingsford Smith Park, left the 57-year-old man knocked out after being punched in the face.

NRRRL president Robin Harley said the cowardly act had occurred at a time where most people - including himself and security - had exited the ground.

"Everything was good when we left. There wouldn't have been many people around at that stage, and anyone around would probably have been in the clubhouse," Mr Harley said.

"Someone has a beef with something that happened on the day and hasn't got the guts to front up face to face."

The man was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Ballina Hospital, before he was transferred to Lismore Base Hospital where he underwent CT scans.

The man was admitted as a precaution.

Mr Harley said while the victim did not wish to be named, the police had become involved and were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command would like to speak to a man who has been described as being in his 30's, and of Caucasian appearance with a thick brown beard.

The man was last seen wearing a t-shirt, and denim jeans with a large belt buckle.

Mr Harley said it was the first time he could recall an incident like it occurring, which would have implications moving forward.

He said while the league employs three security guards for matches, five were generally assigned for finals due to extra crowd numbers, but an extra presence could be expected on Sunday's preliminary final between Cudgen and Marist Brothers at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

"The only thing that'll change as far as we're concerned is the police will have a security guard around (the videographer), the club will pay for that," Mr Harley said.

"There'll (also) be some increased presence for the grand final in Ballina."

While it is not yet known whether alcohol was involved in the incident, Mr Harley said liquor licensing restrictions would be assessed.

"Clubs have their own liquor licences. We've never had to worry too much about full strength beer being a problem, most venues take their (service of alcohol) responsibilities seriously," he said.

"If low or mid-strength beer would make a difference, that's not something we get involved with, but clubs need to see whether they put that restriction in place."

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.