NRRRL WRAP: Great weekend for Tweed sides

Tweed Coast 26

Casino 20

THE Raiders showed why they are the defending premiers as they held off Casino in a gripping affair.

Both sides had their opportunities throughout the game, with neither side really gaining any authority on the contest. In typical Raiders fashion, the premiers were able to grind out a hard fought six-point win.

The victory moves the Raiders back into the top four, sitting two points behind Casino who are in third.

Murwillumbah 40

Kyogle 22

THIS is the Mustangs side many witnessed at the start of the season. Murwillumbah were not going to have an easy outing against the Turkeys, who have had success thus far this year. But the Mustangs were at their best, taking their opportunities to put 40 points on the board.

Murwillumbah are now in second place on the ladder, while Kyogle have dropped to fifth.

Ballina 50

Northern United 16

THE Seagulls have carried on their winning ways, comfortably defeating United last weekend. The Seagulls remain on top of the NRRRL Premiership ladder with eight wins and one loss this season.

United were valiant but did not have the class of the Ballina side who are displaying their premiership credentials every week.

Byron Bay 36

Marist Brothers 10

THE Red Devils' blistering second half has guided them to their third win of the season.

It was a sloppy opening 40 minutes for both sides, but it was Todd Carney's men who were able to put behind the disappointment of the week before to snatch the win.

The Red Devils are in seventh on the table, while the Rams sit tenth.

Mullumbimby 16

Evans Head 12

THE Giants have scrapped their way to a tight four-point win, just their their third of the season.

In a battle between two of the competition's struggling sides, Mullumbimby had a little more than the Bombers, who are still yet to register a win in 2019.

The victory for the Giants moves them into ninth, while Evans Head remain anchored to the bottom of the premiership table.