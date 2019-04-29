NRRRL WRAP: Late drama headlines chaotic Round 4

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker pulls up with a hamstring strain against Cudgen in NRRRL.

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker pulls up with a hamstring strain against Cudgen in NRRRL. Mike Donnelly

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four rounds have past and there is an outright leader on top of the ladder.

Murwillumbah's come-from-behind victory over Ballina has them on top of the pile, one point clear of Byron Bay.

There were close games across the competition in Round 4 - Cudgen found form, Marist Brothers got their first win and the premiers returned to winning ways.

Cudgen 26 drew Byron bay 26

THE HORNETS showed signs they are still a side with finals credentials after coming back to snatch a draw with the Red Devils.

In front of their home crowd, the Cudgen side found themselves with plenty of work to do in the second half as they trailed the high-flying Byron Bay outfit.

A try with less then three minutes to play sealed the draw, earning the Hornets their first competition point since Round 1.

Coach Mark O'Grady said he was pleased with how his team fought back at the end.

"Our attitude was a bit better than what it has been, especially when we were behind and we had to show some ticker,” he said.

”We only drew it in the last two minutes so it was great to fight back and get that result.”

Murwillumbah 22 def. Ballina 20

MURWILLUMBAH have sounded a warning shot to the rest of the NRRRL after their come-from-behind win last weekend.

The Mustangs trailed by 20-6 against Ballina in the second half of their Round 4 clash, before a spirited fightback led them to a two-point victory.

The win moves the Mustangs to the outright lead of the premiership after the opening four rounds of the season.

Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan said he was very proud of his side, who were able to fight back and overcome a 14-point deficit in the second half.

"Ballina had a lot of the ball in the first half,” Jordan said.

"They were the better side and deserved their lead.

"We made a few changes at half-time and it worked.

"We only got the last try with four to go and got the kick to go ahead.

"I was very happy with the boys and the way they were able to come back and win.”

Kyogle 40 def. Northern United 38

A TRY at the death has given Kyogle their second win of the season, defeating Northern United by two points.

United were on the cusp of winning three-straight matches, until former Gold Coast Titan Shannon Walker crossed the line for the Turkeys.

United will be ruing their dropped ball and missed opportunities.

The Dirrawongs held a 14-0 lead early in the first half, and had a 38-24 lead in the second half.

Mullumbimby 14 def. by Tweed Coast Raiders 24

THE PREMIERS are back to their winning way, securing their third win of the season against Mullumbimby.

Following their Round 3 loss to Byron Bay, the Raiders were desperate to not fall to the Giants, who have struggled at the start of the 2019 season.

The 10 point win for Brent Kite's men has lifted them into third on the table.

For the Giants, their tough run of results continues.

They sit second-bottom on the NRRRL ladder with no wins.

Marist Brothers 32 def. Evans Head 18

THE RAMS have earned their first win of the season at the expense of the Bombers.

Both sides went into Sunday's game at Oaks Oval hoping to notch up their maiden victory in this season's campaign.

The 14-point win in front of a large crowd on Sponsor's Day for the Marist Brothers club, has lifted them to ninth, while leaving the Bombers anchored to the foot of the ladder.