NRRRL WRAP: Mustangs, Hornets build confidence with wins

Kyogle with fullback Shannon Walker have launched themselves into title contention after winning their fifth game on the trot last weekend. Mike Donnelly

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ballina have established themselves as the competition front runners, while the surprise packets of the competition continue to win.

The Seagulls along with Casino and Kyogle take up the top three spots on the ladder, only seperated by for and against.

The defending premiers will need to regroup after a tough loss while Cudgen and Murwillumbah achieved much-needed wins.

Cudgen 50 def. Mullumbimby 6

Clinical and controlled is how to sum up the Cudgen Hornets' victory in round seven of the NRRRL premiership.

The Hornets put on an impressive attacking display against Mullumbimby, bring up a half century in the 50-6 win.

The Cudgen side have now won their last two games, and are beginning to find the form that had eluded them in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Coach Mark O'Grady said he was very pleased with how his side controlled the game.

"We have put in good performances for a couple of weeks in a row, which was pleasing," O'Grady said.

"We are starting to do the little things we have been practising at training.

"We are doing simple plays which are leading to simple tries.

"It is finally starting to click which is good, coming into a big game next weekend."

Cudgen's next match will be against the defending premiers the Tweed Coast Raiders at Cabarita next Sunday.

Murwillumbah 23 def. Byron Bay 10

Murwillumbah is back to its winning ways with a solid win over Byron Bay last weekend.

The Mustangs produced a solid second half to overcome the Red Devils.

The 23-10 win stops the two-game losing streak the Mustangs had, with their coach Nathan Jordan saying he was very pleased with the result.

"It was good to see a little more intensity from the boys," Jordan said.

"We were pushing up on the ball more rather than just hanging back and waiting for someone else to do it."

Jordan said he was very pleased his side got better as the game went on, especially its defence.

The Mustangs coach said the hard work being put in at training paid off in the win.

"We had a strong training during the week and we talked about what we needed to improve on and the boys responded really well," Jordan said.

Tweed Coast 6 def. by Ballina 38

Ballina have sounded a warning to their NRRRL rivals, running away with a commanding victory over the defending premiers last weekend.

In a re-match of the 2018 decider, the Seagulls powered home in the second half to record a 38 points to 6 win over the Tweed Coast Raiders.

Jamie Lyon's men now now sit on top of the ladder on for and against, with Casino and Kyogle joining them on 12 competition points.

It was a learning curve for the Raiders, who were competitive in the early stages, before being overpowered by the rampant Ballina.

Captain Guy Lanston said his side would take a lot of lessons from the loss which he hopes will help them improve as the season goes on.

"Unforced errors and crucial penalties probably swung it in their favour and they capitalised and made the most of their opportunities," Lanston said.

"Jamie Lyon steered them around well and they were able to play on the back of that."

Kyogle 26 def. Marist Brothers 18

The Turkeys have made it five wins in a row and have moved into third on the NRRRL ladder.

The eight point win over the Rams furthers Kyogle's credentials as a dark horse in this year's competition.

Evans Head 12 def. by Casino 30

Casino have moved into second on the ladder, accounting for Evans Head 30-12 away from home.

The struggles for Evans Head do not look like improving, as they remain anchored to the bottom of the table without a win after seven rounds.

The Bombers will remain at the bottom of the table for another week as they have the bye in round eight, before returning to face Mullumbimby in two weekends' time.