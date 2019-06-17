NRRRL WRAP: Nail-biters shape wild weekend

Tweed Coast front-rower Luke Toon proved a handful for Kyogle in NRRRL at New Park on Sunday.

Tweed Coast front-rower Luke Toon proved a handful for Kyogle in NRRRL at New Park on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

MURWILLUMBAH and Ballina have again proved they are the two in-form sides in the NRRRL Premiership with emphatic wins.

The Raiders bounced back with a last-gasp victory while the Hornets could not convert a halftime lead into a win.

This is your wrap of the NRRRL Premiership, round 11.

Casino 14 def. Cudgen 12

A brave effort in defence was not enough for Cudgen to claim a second top-five scalp in as many weeks.

The Hornets fell short against Casino in a tight NRRRL Premiership match on Sunday, going down 14-12.

Cudgen had a narrow 6-0 half time lead, based entirely around their stubborn defence.

However poor ball retention and low completion rates were the undoing of a Cudgen side who were coming off their best performance of the season the week before.

Hornets coach Mark O'Grady said it was a frustrating day for his side, who were not able to build substantial pressure throughout the game.

"They (Casino) played a high percentage sort of game, and had a lot of kicks to the corner,” O'Grady said.

"We were always coming off our own line in attack.

"I was happy with our defence in the first half keeping them to zero, because they had the baulk of the ball.”

The Cudgen coach said inconsistency was the greatest downfall of his side, believing his side had been competitive in most games but were unable to land the decisive blow.

"We need to find consistency and get our completion rates up,” he said.

"Every time we hold the footy we put points on teams, but games like Sunday when we give it up we get beaten in a close game.”

Tweed Coast 19 def. Kyogle 18

The Raiders have come away with dramatic one-point win, after halfback Oliver Singh slotted a last-minute field goal.

Kyogle looked to have snatched a draw with less than five minute on the clock, when Blake Davies scored under the posts.

But Singh proved he was cool under pressure, snatching the win for his club.

Murwillumbah 40 def. Marist Brothers 12

After comfortably defeating the raiders the previous week, the mustangs have continued their rich vein of attacking form against the Rams.

The Mustangs reached the 40-point mark for the second time in as many weeks, and have maintained second spot on the ladder.

They are level on points with front-runners Ballina, and third-place Casino, with points differential separating the sides.

Ballina 60 def. Evans Head 10

The competition leaders have piled more misery on the Bombers, defeating them by 50 points on the weekend. Evans Head remain winless in 2019, with a points differential of negative-200.

Ballina remain on top of the table with the win.

Northern United 44 def. Byron bay 26

With their fourth win of the season, Northern United have reminded sides they are with a shout of finishing in the top-five this season.

The victory over Byron Bay has now moved United within one point of the Red Devils and Cudgen, and within three-points of fifth placed Kyogle.

Byron Bay will have a fortnight to regroup, as they have the bye next week.