NRRRL WRAP: Raiders hold for win, Ballina and Casino on top

Ballina hooker Michael Dwane was a handful for Byron Bay in NRRRL on Sunday.

Ballina hooker Michael Dwane was a handful for Byron Bay in NRRRL on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

RUGBY LEAGUE: Eight rounds have passed in the 2019 NRRRL premiership, with two teams sitting on top with 14 competition points.

Ballina and Casion picked up impressive wins over the weekend, while Tweed Coast and Murwillumbah pulled off tough victories.

Tweed Coast 25 def. Cudgen 14

The Tweed Coast Raiders are back to winning ways after suffering a large loss the week before in the NRRRL premiership.

Following their 32-point defeat to Ballina, the Tweed Coast side held off a fast finishing Cudgen Hornets to record another victory in this year's competition.

It was a hard and physical game from the kick-off, with both sides testing each other in the early stages.

The Raiders were able to convert their opportunities and took a 13-0 lead into half time.

Tweed Coast were displaying the defence which has been a staple of their play for the past two seasons.

Both sides scored tries in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, before a nasty leg injury to one of the Hornets stopped the game for 45 minutes.

When the game resumed, the Raiders 19-4 lead was put under threat, when a rejuvenated Hornets side rattled off two quick tries to bring the score back to 19-14.

With the game in the balance, the Raiders were able to have the final say, scoring late to win 25-14.

Raiders captain Guy Lanston said the game was tough for both sides, and it was a good test for his team after their previous loss the week prior.

"The game was a good hit-out,” he said.

"We turned over a bit of possession and gave Cudgen repeated penalties.

"They were able to score on the back of it.

"The Cudgen player badly hurt his ankle and the game was called off for about 45 minutes and on behalf of the Raiders we wish him all the best with recovery.”

Mullumbimby 10 def. by Murwillumbah 28

Despite a brave fight from one of the competition's strugglers, Murwillumbah have secured another win in this season's NRRRL premiership.

The Mustangs were solid in defence, however were not at their best when they defeated Mullumbimby 28-10.

The visitors were able to find another gear when they needed it most, a trait which has served the side well throughout the season so far.

The Giants' struggles have continued, with just one win in this year's campaign.

Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said he was able the side was able to get the win without playing their best football.

"It certainly wasn't a pretty win but we will take it,” Jordan said.

"It is always hard to come down to Mullumbimby and get a win so to be able to grind that one out was pleasing.

"We finished well and were able to score a late try to seal the game which was good.”

The victory keeps the Mustangs in touch with the teams at the top of the ladder as the half way point in the season approaches.

Jordan said he is pleased with where his side is at the moment, but improvement was needed over the coming weeks.

"What we need to start doing is have a bit more patience when we have the ball,” he said.

"We also need to get into a few better positions and focus more on completing our sets.”

Ballina 30 def. Byron Bay 6

The Seagulls blew their opponents away with a blistering second half to remain on top of the NRRRL ladder.

Jamie Lyon's team were locked in a tough contest with the Red Devils, with the teams hitting the sheds at half time level at 6-6.

The Seagulls proved again why they are one of the teams to beat in this year's competition, scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half.

Casino 34 def Kyogle 18

The Cougars have shown they are no joke in this year's premiership, improving their record to six wins and one loss after defeating the Turkeys.

The win keeps Casino level on points with Ballina, having played one less game.

The Turkeys are in fifth on the table, locked on 12 points with Tweed Coast and Murwillumbah who sit third and fourth respectively.

Marist Brothers 30 def Northern United 20

The Rams have recorded just thier second win of the season, with a 10-point win at home to Northern United.

The win keeps the Lismore side sitting in ninth, but will give them plenty of confidence as the season approaches the half way mark.

The Loss will be disappointing for United who would have kept themselves withing striking distance of the top-five with a win.