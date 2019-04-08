NRRRL WRAP: Raiders on top, Cudgen toppled and Carney debuts

FIRST IMPRESSION: Byron Bay captain-cach Todd Carney was the major talking point after Round 2 of the NRRRL premiership.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a wild week in the NRRRL premiership as action returned to the North Coast after a week off.

The headline act of the week was the premiership-debut of Byron Bay's Todd Carney.

The former Dally M winner showed his new club are going to be contenders this season, while the defending premiers flexed their muscles despite missing several players.

Marist Brothers 4 def. by Tweed Coast Raiders 22

Coach Brent Kite has hailed the defensive effort of his side, after their Round 2 NRRRL win at the weekend.

The Tweed Coast Raiders were solid in defence at Lismore, defeating Marist Brothers 22-4.

The win keeps the Raiders on top of the table on for-and-against, with their ability to overcome adversity a major positive to take away from the victory.

"We had three guys out some were late scratchings so we had two from reserve grade and another on the bench who did really well,” Kite said.

"With a bit of adversity the boys dug in and were able to ground out a win.”

The Raiders have conceded just four points form their opening two games.

Their stout defence is reminiscent of the efforts which led them to the club's maiden premiership last season.

Kite said he was pleased his side had picked up from where they left off in 2018.

"I put it on the boys that with those games you need to defend well and they only let in one try which was pleasing,” he said.

"Defence was one of our trademarks last year so I am glad that has continued.”

The Raiders will face their toughest test thus far in the premiership season when they face Byron Bay this weekend.

After having the bye in Round 1, Byron Bay were convincing winners last Saturday over Evans Head 42-10.

The Round 3 clash will be played this Saturday afternoon, in Byron Bay.

Cudgen Hornets 18 def. by Northern United 32

After a poor performance in Round 2, Cudgen Hornets coach Mark O'Grady is wanting his side to move on from the disappointment.

The Hornets went down to Northern United in their round two NRRRL premiership match last Sunday, in what was the shock result of the weekend.

Errors and missed tackles were the talking points in the 32-18 loss, a stark contrast to their opening-round win.

O'Grady said he wanted a much-improved performance going forward.

"Our attitude was not there and our enthusiasm,” he said.

"They were the main things - no one wanted to push off the line and tackle.”

The Hornets were starved of the football in the second half, only having a handful of sets against United.

With tough fixtures coming up in the next few weeks - including this weekend against Murwillumbah - O'Grady said his side would be focusing on defence at training.

Byron Bay Red Devils 42 def. Evans Head 10

Todd Carney has made a winning return to Rugby League, guiding the Red Devils to an emphatic win at home.

The captain-coach was influential in his side's win which included eight tries.

Byron Bay fullback Mitchell Krause was prolific with ball in hand, running in for three tires.

Ballina 24 def. Casino 16

Ballina have made it two wins from as many starts with a win at home.

Former Parramatta Eel and Manly Seagulls legend Jamie Lyon crossed the line for the home side in the win.

Kyogle 32 def. Mullumbimby 14

Following a disappointing performance in Round 1, Kyogle have opened their account this season by defeating Mullumbimby.

The loss leaves Mullumbimby win-less from their first two games, and they have a tough task next week against Ballina.