NRRRL WRAP: Raiders on top, Hornets struggle

NRRRL: Casino Cougars and Northern United played out a tight NRRRL match on Sunday Brian Olive

Tweed Coast 18 def. Murwillumbah 10

Tweed Coast have produced a solid performance to announce themselves again as a premiership contender.

The defending champions defeated the ladder-leading Murwillumbah by eight points.

It is the first loss of the season for the Mustangs, who were hoping to achieve retribution for their preliminary final loss to the Raiders last season.

Cudgen 8 def. by Ballina 36

Hornets coach Mark O'Grady declared his side's match against Ballina as a must win, but it was last year's grand finalists who came out on top.

The 28-point defeat leaves Cudgen in ninth on the premiership ladder, with just one win and one draw to their name.

For the Seagulls, they now move into second, behind the Raiders after five rounds.

Northern United 18 def. by Casino 22

Casino hooker Hayden Pratt scored a late try to give his side a four-point win away from home.

United held a 18-16 lead before the 77th minute try off the boot of Roy Bell guided the Cougars to their third win of the season.

Evans Head 10 def. by Kyogle 28

Evans Head remain anchored to the bottom of the table after their home loss to Kyogle.

It was the third straight win for the Turkeys, who now sit fifth.

Byron Bay 26 def. by Mullumbimby 28

In the round's biggest shock, the Giants secured a two-point win away from home against the Red Devils.

The Mullumbimby side went into the game as underdogs, having not registered a win all year.

The Giants remain 10th on the table, while the shock loss drops the Red Devils to sixth.