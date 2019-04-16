NRRRL WRAP: Red Devils make statement, Mustangs win derby

RUGBY LEAGUE: Byron Bay have made a statement in the third round of the NRRRL Premiership.

Last year's strugglers look like a new team under Todd Carney, while Murwillumbah were convincing in their win over Cudgen.

Cudgen 6 def by Murwillumbah 26

MURWILLUMBAH have continued their perfect start to the year by defeating their Tweed rivals on Sunday.

The Mustangs proved too strong for Cudgen in their Round 3 NRRRL Premiership match, running away with 26-6 win.

The Murwillumbah side were at their attacking best in the first half, taking a 20-6 lead at the break.

A much tighter affair in the second half kept the scoring low, with the Mustangs comfortably holding onto their lead.

Byron Bay 18 def Tweed Coast 12

THE premiers have suffered their first loss of the season, going down to the Red Devils by six points.

In a tightly contested battle, it was the kicking game of Byron Bay captain-coach Todd Carney which proved the difference.

The Raiders went into the break up 8-6 but pair of second half tries coming off Carney's boot gave the Red Devils a 10 point lead with 10 minutes left.

A late try to the Raiders gave them a chance of snatching a late win, but the Red Devils held on for what could be a season defining victory.

Ballina 32 def Mullumbimby 6

ANOTHER dominant display from last year's grand finalists has shot them to the top of the NRRRL Premiership ladder.

The Seagulls scored six tries in the win, including a pair to Rhys Riches.

Jamie Lyon kicked four goals in the 26 point win, which leaves Mullumbimby without a victory in their opening three games.

Northern United 40 def Evans Head 18

LAST year's wooden spooners have made it two in a row in the premiership, comfortablly accounting for Evans Head.

After three rounds, United have already equalled the total number of win they had in 2018 (two) and sit seventh on the ladder.

United had seven different try scorers in the win, while Frederick Waterskicked six goals.

Casino 28 def Marist Brothers 4

DENZEL Dangerfield and Theo Hippi crossed the line twice for Casion, who registered their second win of the season.

The Cougars scored five tries to one over Marist Brothers, who are winless and sit last on the ladder.

The competition takes a week off for Easter, with Round 4 being played on April 28.