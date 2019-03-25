NRRRL WRAP: Tweed teams win in first round

Tweed Coast hooker Dan Willoughby gets the ball out wide against Northern United in NRRRL on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a very successful Round 1 for Tweed-based clubs in the NRRRL.

Tweed Coast, Cudgen and Murwillumbah all posted wins in their opening game of the season.

Cudgen 46 def. Marist Brothers 20

Debutante Nick Andreas was the star of the show in the Hornets' win over Marist Brothers. The winger scored three tries and set up another in his team's 26 point win.

In very hot conditions, the match was called off 15 minutes before full time for player safety.

Cudgen coach Mark O'Grady spoke highly of his winger, who has come up through the junior ranks at the Hornets.

"He had some tough carries out of our own end and he was just good all day,” O'Grady said.

”He was unanimously voted as our player of the game today.”

O'Grady credited his side playing well in the tough conditions.

He said his side had plenty to work on, but the first up win was pleasing.

"It was pleasing and no injuries out of it which is pleasing - we will build to next week.”

Murwillumbah 26 def. Evans Head 22

It was a tight affair for the Mustangs who initially blew a 10 point lead before snatching victory over Evans Head.

Temperatures reached 35 degrees before kick off, which took its toll on the players.

Murwillumbah led 12-2 early in the contest, but found themselves behind early in the second half.

The Mustangs were able to retake the lead late and hold on for the four point win.

Coach Nathan Jordan said he was pleased his side was able to come through adversity to get the win.

"We had a lead but then we lost our centre and our winger for the game which hurt our rotation,” Jordan said.

"To come back and win showed a fair bit of character.”

Jordan praised his hooker, Joey Bezgrove, who he said he was a stand out performer in the win.

"He played the whole game in the middle,in those conditions, is pretty special.”

Tweed Coast 64 def. Northern United 0

The defending premiers began their defence strongly by thrashing Northern United.

The Raiders were red-hot favourites going into the contest and did not disappoint their supporters in Round 1.

United finished at the bottom of the NRRRL ladder last season and things will need to improve greatly.