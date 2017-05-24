NSW Blues all smiles after Murwillumbah visit

Blues star James Maloney was pumped by a community visit to Murwillumbah on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

PLAYERS need no extra motivation when they go to war for their state in the Origin cauldron, but NSW pivot James Maloney said the ability to give back to the community provides the added inspiration.

Speaking from NSW Origin camp at Salt, Kingscliff on Wednesday morning, Maloney told Tweed Daily News that the Blues were buoyed by their community visit to Murwillumbah yesterday (Tuesday).

"Quite a few people said thanks so much to us, and you don't know what it means to the kids," he said.

"That's the beauty of it and that's where we're really lucky in what we do. We can have a significant effect on people by doing some pretty innocuous things."

A large crowd gathered at Murwillumbah Brothers Rugby Club were given intimate access to the Blues' side, who signed autographs, posed for photos, kicked balls and interacted with the public.

Laurie Daley meets a young fan as Richie McClymont and his family proudly display their Blues banner Daniel Mckenzie

Organised by Laurie Daley, the special meet-and-greet session was designed to give back to a community that's been so badly affected by the Tweed's worst flooding on record in March.

"We got a really warm reception out there and they were really pumped to see us," Maloney said.

"It's easy to do, but what the kids get from it; it makes you feel good, so it's nice for us as well."

NSW BLUES MEET FANS IN MURWILLUMBAH

The visit kicked-off day one of the Blues' Tweed Origin camp after the team's base was shifted north from Coffs Harbour for the 2017 series.

Positioned just 11km south of the border, NSW will cut down on travel time and increase training and recovery time as they plot the downfall of a Queensland juggernaut which has won 11 of the past 12 series.

"It seems like a nice part of the world to be based for the next week," Maloney said.

"The boys are excited, and are happy to get to have a look around and spend some time together to get to know each other here."

The team were set to hit the track at their training base at Cudgen Leagues Club on Wednesday afternoon.

While the team were yet to tour their temporary facilities, Maloney said he'd heard the track was in great condition, leaving the Blues 100% confident they'd be flying in the lead-up to game one.

"We'll be ready to rock and roll next Wednesday," he said.