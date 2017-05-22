NSW Blues set to touchdown for Tweed camp

NSW celebrates in the 2016 series. A new look Blues' side will be named this evening (Monday)

NSW's 2017 State of Origin side touches down on the Tweed tomorrow to kick-off what will be the first of two camps for the 2017 series.

The team's arrival comes on the back of an announcement in December the Blues would be setting up on the Tweed in 2017 to plot the downfall of Queensland Origin, just 10km from the border at Salt, Kingscliff.

At the time, NSW coach Laurie Daley said the decision was made to better prepare the side for their two Suncorp Stadium matches by cutting down on travel and increasing training time.

The Blues will be doing their bit to raise spirits in Murwillumbah following on from the town's worst flood event on record, starting with a visit to Murwillumbah Leagues Club (Brothers) on Tuesday afternoon from 3-4pm.

Announced by the Murwillumbah Business Chamber, the Blues' meet-and-greet visit is extended only to Murwillumbah business owners, their families and staff who are recovering from the flood and not the broader community.

Daley, who recently travelled through the region and saw first-hand the flood-affected carnage, said he was touched by the plight of those who'd lost so much.

Speaking to locals during his visit earlier this month, Daley said the Blues would hopefully be able to put a few smiles on faces.

Menwhile, speculation is rife on who will be named in the 17-man side, with a few selection shocks expected for the series opener at Suncorp Stadium on May 31.

The team, which will be named this evening (Monday), could include Gold Coast Titan Nathan Peats, who has firmed as starting hooker following an injury to Penrith's Peter Wallace, while fellow team-mate and Tweed local Ryan James is also in the frame for his first NSW Origin cap.

NSW will train at Cudgen Leagues Club, before travelling to Brisbane by bus on the eve of Origin I next Tuesday.