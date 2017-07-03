NSW Blues to meet Tweed fans

Laurie Daley meets a young fan as RIchie McClymont and his family proudly display their Blues banner during the Blues Origin one visit

JUST over a week out from their State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium, the NSW Blues will make a special appearance at Amart Sports, Tweed Heads tomorrow (Tuesday).

Coinciding with their arrival on the Tweed for their Origin game three camp at Kingscliff, Blues' players will be meeting fans and signing autographs at the Amart Sports store located at 40 Greenway Drive, Tweed Heads.

The signing and autograph session is fully open to the public, with fans encouraged to head along to take advantage of full access to Blues' stars, who'll be gunning for their first Origin series win since 2014, and just their second since 2005.

Amart Sports will also be offering big savings on a range of State of Origin supporter gear on the day, as well as holding games, prizes and giveaways.

NSW Blues visit

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 12-1pm

Where: Amart Sports, 40 Greenway Drive, Tweed Heads