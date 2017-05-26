NSW Blues Tweed Origin camp in pictures

Blues' fever has swept the community throughout the week after the NSW Origin side arrived in Kingscliff for their inaugural Tweed training camp on Tuesday.
From a special meet-and-greet with fans at Murwillumbah on Tuesday afternoon, to daily training sessions at Cudgen Leagues Club, fans have been out-and-about in force in hopes of capturing a glimpse of the side.
With the Blues on a rest day today (Friday), before returning to the training track on Saturday ahead of Game I at Suncorp Stadium, here's a selection of images Tweed Daily News has captured across the week.