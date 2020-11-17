NSW BUDGET: What’s in it for the Northern Rivers?

Calculator and coins on one hundred dollar notes, Australian money, generic.

ROAD upgrades have emerged as a winning number on the Northern Rivers as revealed in today’s State Government budget.

The big dollar signs for our region hover over $8.31 million to complete the Mount Lindesay Road Upgrade in Lismore electorate and $5.49 million to continue construction of the Byron Bay Interchange in the Ballina electorate.

Next on the cash splash list was $21.42 million committed for the next stage of the Lismore Hospital Redevelopment and the controversial $36.25 million for the first stage of the new mega Murwillumbah Education Campus.

Legislative Council member Ben Franklin said the budget focused on COVID-19 recovery, increasing employment and supporting families and businesses to come out the other side.

“No one could have predicted this one-in-one-hundred-year pandemic and the devastating impact it would have on so many people’s lives,” Mr Franklin said.

“There are lots of winners in this budget and there is significant support to help people re-enter jobs in hospitality, entertainment and construction. There is support to help small businesses recover and grow. There is also support for medical research and access to palliative care and mental health care.”

Other key highlights of the 2020/2021 budget include:

Ballina Electorate:

· $786,000 for Bangalow Public School Upgrades

· $1.14 million for social housing upgrades and improvements

· $928,000 to construct a shared path along Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores

· $2.2 million for safety upgrades to the Bruxner Highway

· $307,000 towards a new school hall for Teven-Tintenbar Public School

Lismore:

· $1.5 million on Essential Energy connection for Casino to Urbenville subtransmission line

· $335,000 for Fire and Rescue NSW

· $1.35 million for social housing upgrades and improvements

· $1.03 million to construct and upgrade walking and cycling paths

· $621,000 for upgrades to Bexhill Public School

Across NSW:

· Four x $25 vouchers to every adult resident in NSW to spend at food and entertainment venues

· $1,500 worth of digital vouchers for small and medium businesses to help pay for Government fees and charges

· $17 million to support pregnant women suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum

· $56 million for more palliative care services

· $49.6 million for lifesaving gene therapy for blood cancer patients

· $57.4 million to help mature workers and women take up a trade

· $39.3 million boost for the Business Connect program

· $10 million grants program to assist women back into the workforce with up to $5,000 available to individuals