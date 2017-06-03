NSW camp propels Blues to landmark Origin victory

NSW Blues players stand as the national anthem is sung to start game one at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

A MAJOR upheaval of State of Origin preparations has proven a masterstroke in New South Wales' demolition of Queensland on Wednesday night in Brisbane.

A decision to shift their Origin camp north from Coffs Harbour to the Tweed for 2017 paid dividends, with an energetic Blues' outfit reaping the rewards of eyeing their enemy from the gates just over a week out from game one.

Cutting down on travel time while increasing training and preparation, the Blues even found time to hit the beach with three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning, budgie smugglers and all.

Beating Queensland is always sweet, but when victory comes in their own backyard it's even sweeter and Blues assistant coach Anthony Laffranchi said the change in dynamic was a catalyst for the 28-4 massacre.

"The lead up was great; we had a nice, relaxing camp and the boys played really well for each other. It was a great result,” Laffranchi said on his Radio 97 breakfast show segment.

"It was a fantastic result up at Suncorp and was the first time in a number of years we've had a win up there.”

The Blues set up at Salt, Kingscliff while training daily on Cudgen Leagues Club's Ned Byrne Oval in their camp which began last Tuesday week.

Including a visit to Murwillumbah Brothers, Laffranchi said the camp was a success for players who were able to relax and focus on plotting Queensland's downfall.

"Credit to the locals, they were quite accommodating and weren't overpowering,” he said.

"It was really important for the guys and it was a credit to them (public) to get out and watch the boys train.”

Nathan Peats of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. DAVE HUNT

Laffranchi said the Blues would now focus on game two in Sydney on June 21, before returning to Tweed in the lead-up to game three at Suncorp on July 12.

"Hopefully we've wrapped the series up down in Sydney and we'll be going for a whitewash (in game three),” he said.

As for the impromptu beach session with Fanning, Laffranchi said the Blues' surfing prowess meant players wouldn't be quitting their day jobs any time soon.

"We were fortunate being on the Tweed Coast. Mick Fanning is an avid Blues supporter and we had a couple of guys - your Matty Moylans and Mitchell Pearces that can do it (surf) - but your Aaron Woods and David Klemmers couldn't get out there on a bloody door,” he said.

"They spent half their time trying to paddle out, so they sat on the beach in their budgies and copped a bit of tan.”

And as for the odd sight of surfing in budgies?

"If you've got it, flaunt it,” Laffranchi said with a laugh.