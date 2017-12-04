Menu
NSW Catholic school staff to stop work this morning

Chrissy Harris

THOUSANDS of Catholic school teachers and support staff from about 350 schools across NSW and the ACT will stop work for four hours from 8.30am today in the latest round of industrial action.

Staff are at "boiling point" after their Catholic employers put an enterprise agreement to a vote without gaining union endorsement, Independent Education Union (IEU) NSW & ACT branch secretary John Quessy says.

The boss of Catholic Commission for Employment Relations (CCER) Tony Farley says he's appalled by the strike.

He says it's a scare campaign by the union designed to trick teachers into voting against their latest Enterprise Agreement.

"We're actually giving employees pay increases and teachers will have increased opportunity for salary progression," Mr Farley, executive director, said in a statement.

