NSW has recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with the premier warning the state is on a "knife's edge".
Health

NSW confirms biggest spike since April

by Staff Writers
11th Aug 2020 1:24 PM

NSW has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest state's spike in cases since April.

Four of those are from people in hotel quarantine, two are from Victoria and eight are linked to the Tangara school cluster in Cherrybrook.

"Any new cluster is a concern. I anticipate the number of that cluster will grow," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to be cautious about their daily activities and not take any unnecessary risks.

"This is not the time for complacency. It is the time to be on high alert," she said.

There are now 17 cases associated with the Tangara School for Girls, just days after the cluster was first discovered.

coronavirusm coronavirus nsw health

