NSW coronavirus news special: All you need to know

Claire Gould
by
20th Mar 2020 12:25 PM

 

LOCAL health authorities are investigating whether the fifth case of COVID-19 detected on the North Coast was the result of community transmission and not connected to overseas travel.

A person who was on a Jetstar flight into Ballina last week has tested positive to coronavirus, NSW Health has confirmed.

And as the travel bans kick in from this evening, more than 20,000 workers in Northern NSW will be impacted by the "devastating" coronavirus outbreak, as the tourism industry takes a massive hit.

There's pressure on the Northern NSW Local Health District  dept to come clean on their COVID-19 plan in the Clarence Valley, with sources saying "We want to make sure patients in postcode 2460 don't need to die earlier than those in postcode 2480".

And in good news for NSW small business owners, banks will freeze small business customers' loan repayments for up to six months in response to the cash-flow crunch caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A one-year-old has become the youngest person to be infected with coronavirus in Australia, as the death toll rises to seven and cases pass 750, as a key adviser to Prime Minister Scott Morrison credited travel restrictions and social distancing as key to controlling the coronavirus - and added the bans are here to stay until at least October.

About 6.5 million Australians will get a one off payment as part of the Government's response to the coronavirus, with cash rolling out from March 31.

As Aussies try to stay well and stop the spread,  there is outrage as backpackers in Australia are defying social distancing rules, saying they can "handle" the coronavirus because they're young.

And there are hopes that an experimental drug initially designed to treat ebola could cure patients of coronavirus, after a 79-year-old Italian man who had tested positive to COVID-19 was given the all-clear following treatment.

 

