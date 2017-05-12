NSW Country Championships: Call-ups after side reshuffle

Cudgen Hornet Ben O'Gorman (tackling) has been called into the Northern Rivers side for the under-23 NSW Country Championships in Wauchope today after teammate Brock Foggo was forced to withdraw through injury.

NORTHERN Rivers representative coach Max Beecher is confident his side can get the job done against Newcastle despite losing key players ahead of today's match in Wauchope.

The side, who takes on their southern counterpart in round one of the under-23 NSW Country Rugby League Championships, was forced into a last-minute reshuffle after star five-eighth Brock Foggo and lock Jonty Van De Scheur were forced to withdraw from the team of 18 named on Monday.

While admitting the loss of Foggo to injury and Van De Scheur to work commitments was a big hit to the side, Beecher felt their replacements and a strong combination of young stars would still have his side well placed for a victory.

"We've called Ben O'Gorman (Cudgen) and Angus Keys (Kyogle) into the side,” Beecher said.

He said Mullumbimby's Darcy Earl would shift to five-eighth, while Evans Head winger Liam Anderson - who is also under an injury cloud with an ankle - would move to full-back if fit.

"Ben looks to get the start, but hopefully Anderson's ankle comes up,” Beecher said.

Foggo's inclusion was touch-and-go, but ultimately the decision was made to not risk the Cudgen half after he failed to recover from a neck injury suffered in round three against Ballina.

"He rang me Tuesday and told me it could be right, but it's not worth risking it,” Beecher said.

The side will be led by Ballina's Anthony Coleman, while Tweed Coast's Luke Campbell will be an on-field general.

Beecher had been impressed with the sides attitude, with the host of the NRRRL's young stars meshing strongly.

"Luke has a great attitude, he's really upbeat and brings enthusiasm into it,” Beecher said.

"Sam Harold (Cudgen) will be impressive off the bench; Jake Hoban (Marist) has really impressed with his effort and Coleman never plays a bad game. That's why he is leading the side.

" We had a really good session last Saturday and there was a lot of good to come out of it; we all walked away optimistic.

"Hopefully we have the right mix and the enthusiasm and can give it a good shake.”

The game gets underway at Lank Bain Oval, Wauchope from 2.45pm, with the NRRRL's Ladies League Tag side to feature in a curtain-raiser against Newcastle.

The side features Tweed Coast's Serena Martin, Karly White and Nikeah Wyles-Togo, and Murwillumbah's Chloe and Brooke Saddler.

Full sides:

NRRRL under 23's

1. Liam Anderson - Evans Head

2.Ben Gorman - Cudgen

3.Kalani Hensby - Tweed Coast

4.Lachlan Crawther - Kyogle

5.Jakob Smith - Kyogle

6. Darcy Earl - Mullumbimby

7.Wally Kelly - Marist Brothers

8.Caleb Ziebell - Cudgen

9.Myles Donnelly - Cudgen

10.Lachie Perren - Marist Brothers

11.Anthony Coleman (captain) Ballina

12.Jake Hoban - Marist Brothers

13.Kyle Kennedy - Marist Brothers

14.Michael Dwayne - Ballina

15.Adam Campbell - Tweed Coast

16.Sam Harold - Cudgen

17.Daniel Ross - Tweed Coast

18.Angus Keyes - Kyogle

Coach: Max Beecher

Manager: Nigel Lofts

Trainer (Yellow): Allan Petty

Trainer (Blue): Steve Colman

Trainer (Orange): Tony Maluta

NRRRL ladies league Tag side

1. Judith Vesper - Lower Clarence

2.Charlotte Williams - Lower Clarence

3.Mekeely Heron - Lower Clarence

4.Kelisha Williams - Lower Clarence

5.Fiona Vesper - Lower Clarence

6.Quelena Daley - Lower Clarence

7.Serena Martin - Tweed Coast Raiders

8.Karly White - Tweed Coast Raiders

9.Nikeah Wyles-Togo - Tweed Coast Raiders

10.Hayley Mcanelly - Marist Brothers

11.Pauline Wagner - Marist Brothers

12.Kaitlyn Brooks - Marist Brothers

13. Tori Maxwell - Byron Bay

14.Anna Toole - Byron Bay

15.Chloe Saddler - Murwillumbah

16. Brooke Saddler - Murwillumbah

Coach: Darrin Heron

Manager: Tanya Booth

Trainer (yellow): Tamara Matulick

Trainer (blue): Mike Donnelly

Trainer (orange): Tony Maluta