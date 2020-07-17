NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

New coronavirus rules will apply to pubs across NSW from today as tougher restrictions on crowd numbers at sporting events are also rolled out.

Pub-goers keen to enjoy a drink with friends this weekend should book ahead as new capacity restrictions will see group bookings reduced from 20 down to 10 people.

The number of people allowed inside venues will also be capped at 300, with the four square metre rule still applying, reducing venue capacity subject also to their size.

The latest tranche of restrictions will not apply to clubs, restaurants or cafes.

Tough new compliance measures will also see dedicated Hygiene Marshalls patrol pubs to ensure the mandatory implementation of COVID-19 hygiene measures.

This means every visitor will have to register their details with the venue, with these details set to be recorded electronically by the venue.

Patrons will also be expected to socially distance and marshals will enforce this along with proper cleaning of premises.

Pubs will be patrolled at random by marshalls to ensure rules are followed. Picture: Dylan Robinson



The new rules will be enforced with random, covert inspections with strict penalties applying to any venues that breach them.

The latest COVID-19 restrictions coincide with fresh caps on the number of people allowed at sporting matches.

Only one parent or guardian will be allowed on the sidelines for kids' sporting matches under the strict new rules which exclude other relatives like grandparents and aunties and uncles.

The measures, which come into effect immediately, will also see anyone who visited a location with community infection within 14 days banned from being a spectator.

Just one parents or guardian will be allowed to watch their child play sport from today. Picture: David Swift

Anyone who has travelled to Victoria in the previous 14 days will also be banned from participating.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant requested the new restrictions in a letter sent to sporting organisations on Thursday afternoon.

While the rules effectively ban extended family from games, a sole grandparent would technically be able to attend as a child's carer or guardian.

The plan to "minimise community sport spectators where practical" means "we'd prefer no aunties and uncles, grandparents or siblings crowding the sidelines if they don't need to be there," Acting Sports Minister Geoff Lee said.

