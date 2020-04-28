NSW eases restrictions on home visits

NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions, allowing up to two adults to visit people in another household.

"We know many people have been cooped up for a number of weeks," said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The easing will come into effect on Friday May 1.

The Premier stressed that people must continue to practice social distancing, particularly when it comes to the elderly.

"I do want to stress that if you're visiting someone who is over 70 years of age, or someone with a co-morbidity, you have to practice really good social distancing," she said. "If you have the mildest sniffle, do not go and visit anybody. If you're feeling slightly unwell or fatigued, don't risk it.

"Similarly, if you're over 70, we still recommend that you keep leaving home to a minimum, but if you do feel that you need to go and visit someone in their home, please make sure that similarly, you ask questions about making sure that everybody is well, making sure that everybody practices good social distancing."

Meanwhile Newmarch House in Sydney's west has recorded its seventh death, after an 89-year-old woman died last night.

This brings the death toll in NSW to 36, and the national death toll to 84.

"Anglicare Sydney is saddened to announce the death of a resident at Newmarch House last night, who had tested positive for COVID-19," CEO Grant Millard said in a statement. "The family has been contacted as have all relevant authorities.

"This is a very sad time for the family but also for the residents and staff who knew this resident well.

"This coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in terms of its scale and impact across the world. But more importantly we know what a devastating effect it is having on older people.

"The challenge of containing this virus has been significant but just as challenging has been finding the best ways to support residents and families with the distress that this pandemic is causing in our residential aged care facilities.

"Anglicare's key focus at the moment is to provide a safe and secure home for our residents. All our energies are directed at eliminating this virus from Newmarch House.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this particular Newmarch family today as they come to terms with their loss."

NSW has recorded five new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total to 3009.

These five cases came from a batch of over 4000 tests across the state.