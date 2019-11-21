NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

NSW firefighters have faced drivers not pulling aside to let them past despite having their lights and sirens activated. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.

A BANORA Point firefighter has a timely warning for drivers as bushfires continue to rip through parts of Queensland and NSW.

Firefighters have faced drivers not pulling aside to let them past despite having their lights and sirens activated.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe said it wasn't an isolated incident.

Mr Bowe said they "encountered it on a regular basis" and have asked drivers to be more alert on the roads.

"We can somewhat anticipate it because we're familiar with reading traffic," Mr Bowe said.

"There's a pattern of people moving out of the way and then there's one car not moving, so we try to avoid it."

He said it was a combination of people panicking or being distracted by their phone or music.

"People panic and don't think straight away about what to do," he said.

"Just stay calm and find the easiest and safest way to make a path for us.

"Another tip is staying alert, checking mirrors regularly, keeping music low enough to hear sirens and just staying off your phone."