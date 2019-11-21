Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW firefighters have faced drivers not pulling aside to let them past despite having their lights and sirens activated. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.
NSW firefighters have faced drivers not pulling aside to let them past despite having their lights and sirens activated. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts.
News

NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

Jodie Callcott
21st Nov 2019 6:00 AM

A BANORA Point firefighter has a timely warning for drivers as bushfires continue to rip through parts of Queensland and NSW.

Firefighters have faced drivers not pulling aside to let them past despite having their lights and sirens activated.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station deputy captain Jamie Bowe said it wasn't an isolated incident.

Mr Bowe said they "encountered it on a regular basis" and have asked drivers to be more alert on the roads.

"We can somewhat anticipate it because we're familiar with reading traffic," Mr Bowe said.

"There's a pattern of people moving out of the way and then there's one car not moving, so we try to avoid it."

He said it was a combination of people panicking or being distracted by their phone or music.

"People panic and don't think straight away about what to do," he said.

"Just stay calm and find the easiest and safest way to make a path for us.

"Another tip is staying alert, checking mirrors regularly, keeping music low enough to hear sirens and just staying off your phone."

More Stories

bush fires nsw firefighters
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        premium_icon Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        Crime A Banora Point man who was caught growing marijuana plants in his backyard said it was for pain relief, a court heard

        New technology allows expectant mothers to stay in Tweed Shire

        New technology allows expectant mothers to stay in Tweed...

        Community Expectant mothers can now access the latest in ultrasound technology at The Tweed...

        Company offers materials to help bushfire victims rebuild

        Company offers materials to help bushfire victims rebuild

        Business Some 200 homes have been destroyed by fire in NSW and QLD.

        Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        Crime The Bangalow man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges