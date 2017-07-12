NSW funding buzz for regional art groups

Karen Lockhart, Minister for the Arts Don Harwin, and Rhonda Luland at Tweed Unlimited Arts.

TWEED Unlimited Arts is just one community art group fired up by the possibility of receiving funding under a new NSW Government plan.

The community group was visited by NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin on Monday, as part of a regional visit to discuss funding opportunities available under a new $100 million Regional Cultural Fund announced in the 2017 NSW Budget.

The funding opportunity, which opens on July 17, was created to drive regional cultural infrastructure across new and existing spaces, buildings and structures that support or accommodate the arts, cultural expression and heritage.

Mr Harwin said there would be small, medium and large funding pools available for projects under $60,000, to those over $1 million, solely for those outside of metro areas.

"One of the great things is that arts and culture is a big part of regional life,” Mr Harwin said.

"So it's about making sure regional communities get their fair share as well.

Catering to some 217 members, Tweed Unlimited Arts' president Karen Lockhart said there was a dire need to replace a gloss electric kiln at their Banora Point centre.

Mrs Lockhart said the group jumped at the chance to receive funding, which would assist in raising the $20,000 necessary for the new kiln and installation costs.

"We have 38 potters and a long waiting list,” she said.

"We have been self-sufficient, but with something big like this, we were straight on the phone. There's lots of people that could benefit.”

Mr Harwin said successful applicants would be notified by late August, with funding expected by December.

For information, visit create.nsw.gov.au.