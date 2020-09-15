Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shot of the point-to-point transport sanitisation station in Tweed
Shot of the point-to-point transport sanitisation station in Tweed
News

'We want all forms of transport to be as clean as possible'

Adam Daunt
15th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POINT-TO-POINT transport providers will be eligible for vehicle sanitisation in Tweed Heads under a NSW scheme being rolled out in the area.

The trial pop-up vehicle sanitisation station is now open at Tweed City Shopping Centre and means transport providers vehicles can be sanitised for free.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the initial phase of the program had already proved successful.

"We've already successfully trialled extra cleaning measures at the busy Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop, with more than 1000 cleans carried out on buses since the start

of August," Mr Provest said.

"We really want all forms of transport to be as clean as possible which is why Transport for NSW has again partnered with Springmount Services to trial this next important cleaning

initiative."

 

Shot of the point-to-point transport sanitisation station in Tweed
Shot of the point-to-point transport sanitisation station in Tweed

 

Mr Provest said the initiative was a further boost to customer and business safety during the pandemic.

"It's great to see this initiative extending to other parts of regional NSW to give more communities confidence in the safety of point to point transport services," Mr Provest

said.

"The safety of drivers and passengers is the number one priority and all point to point transport vehicles are encouraged to make use of this free trial sanitisation station."

The car sanitisation process is thorough and helps limit the spread of any potential germs.

"Vehicle sanitisation includes disinfecting high-touch areas like outside and inside door handles, window controls, headrests and payment terminals," Mr Provest said.

The trial pop-up vehicle sanitisation station, located at the Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop, will be open at selected times between 7.35am and 5.40pm on weekdays and between

7.15am and 5.45pm on weekends and public holidays.

coronavirustweed geoff provest hand sanitiser northernriverscommunity northernriverscoronavirus tweed tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        Premium Content Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        News Top cop, mayor, health boss all urge Schoolies to stay away and party another day

        Shark spotted in northern NSW

        Shark spotted in northern NSW

        News Shark spotted in northern NSW near Ballina and Evans Head

        Man’s hairbrained scheme to get across border

        Premium Content Man’s hairbrained scheme to get across border

        News Man fined after breaching health directives by trying to sneak into Queensland...

        Surf star shaken by carpark brush with alleged stalker

        Premium Content Surf star shaken by carpark brush with alleged stalker

        News Police facts revealed she was frightened and did not feel safe