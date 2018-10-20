Menu
Login
Storms are on their way
Storms are on their way Marc Stapelberg
Weather

NSW warned to brace for severe storms

20th Oct 2018 8:41 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology says storm activity is expected to form on Saturday afternoon across central and southern parts of NSW, including Sydney.

There's a chance the storms will interrupt some of the major events happening in Sydney on Saturday including the Invictus Games opening ceremony and extreme sports event X Games at Homebush, the bureau said.

The thunderstorms are forecast to move to the state's northeast on Sunday while other parts of NSW may experience heavy rainfall.

"Due to the speed, volatility and potential impacts of thunderstorms it is recommended people pay particular attention to warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and other emergency agencies," BOM NSW/ACT weather services manager Jake Phillips said in a statement.

AAP

bom editors picks severe storms storms weather warning weekend weather wild weather

Top Stories

    Hospital site protest to be broadcast on Facebook

    Hospital site protest to be broadcast on Facebook

    Politics The protest will be held at 10am today.

    What's on: Weekend gig guide

    What's on: Weekend gig guide

    Entertainment Check out what's going in in the live music scene across the Tweed.

    Community honours veterans throughout history

    Community honours veterans throughout history

    Offbeat Tweed Daily News is celebrating its 130-year anniversary

    Becky Kay is swinging for the fences

    Becky Kay is swinging for the fences

    Sport Pro card beckons for Coolangatta & Tweed Heads golf prodigy.

    Local Partners