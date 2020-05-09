Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
Crime

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

by Luke Costin
9th May 2020 8:56 AM

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed doctor shares how GPs work with technology in COVID-19

        premium_icon Tweed doctor shares how GPs work with technology in COVID-19

        News A Tweed doctor said while some patients’ aliments needed face-to-face appointments, elec-tronic consultations helped checking up on elderly patients with chronic...

        What we know about the Tweed fish kill so far

        premium_icon What we know about the Tweed fish kill so far

        News Investigators have been called to probe into the fish kill

        Police officer hospitalised after crash in Tweed

        premium_icon Police officer hospitalised after crash in Tweed

        News The Queensland police officer was taken to The Tweed Hospital

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Mothers Day Samantha Davies suggests other ways to spoil Mum on Sunday