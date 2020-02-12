Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 6:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hedge fund’s ‘secret weapon’ a lie, court told

        premium_icon Hedge fund’s ‘secret weapon’ a lie, court told

        News A former hedge fund staffer has told a court he believes the tool credited with producing spectacular returns for high-profile sports stars never existed.

        Coronavirus: Coast businesses cut shifts to survive

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Coast businesses cut shifts to survive

        News Catch a Crab forced to cut shifts as fallout cripples Tweed tourism

        UPDATE: Rain delays timeline for Kingscliff road’s facelift

        premium_icon UPDATE: Rain delays timeline for Kingscliff road’s facelift

        News The timeline for the Kingscliff road facelift has changed

        OPEN DAY: Head behind the scenes at Currumbin

        OPEN DAY: Head behind the scenes at Currumbin

        News Find out what goes on behind the scenes at a busy wildlife hospital