NSW Origin fans get ultimate Blues ride along

Murwillumbah Colts under-16s Tom Kuliesa, Tory Boorman and Cameron Foran with a thankful Laurie Daley at Murwillumbah Brothers after the boys rode on the NSW Blues team bus to help with directions on Tuesday afternoon.

FOR a huge crowd gathered at Murwillumbah Brothers awaiting the arrival of NSW Origin stars, three high school kids emerging first from the Blues team bus was a shock.

But for Murwillumbah Colts' players Tom Kuliesa, Tory Boorman Cameron Foran, it was the bus ride dreams are made of.

Making their way to the meet and greet session at their junior club on Tuesday afternoon, getting up close and personal with their heroes took on a whole new meaning after a chance meeting with Blues coach Laurie Daley, who was searching for directions at the Courthouse Hotel.

"We saw them come out of the pub and we started talking to Laurie,” Kuliesa said.

"He said they didn't know where to go to get to the ground, so he asked us to come on the bus and give them directions.”

Daley said the starstruck boys tried to offer him directions, but having them on the bus was a far better option.

"We know where we're going in Sydney and places like that, but we wouldn't have known where we were going here, to be honest,” he said.

"The boys described how to get there (Brothers), but it was just easier to get them on the bus with us.

"We saw the reaction of their mates when they were getting off, they were really surprised and the boys were really happy, and it really helped us.”

Emerging from the bus to a roar, the boys are certain to have a few stories for their mates for a while to come.

"They (Blues) were all so nice and welcoming in person,” Kuliesa said.

"It was a really humble experience; we'll never have an experience like that again.”

The unforgettable experience was just one of many for a huge crowd gathered at Brothers to meet the Blues on day one of their Tweed camp ahead of Origin One.

The Blues, who made the visit to help put smiles on faces after Tweed's worst floods on record, didn't disappoint.

From Laurie Daley playing kick-to-kick with young fans, to Andrew Fafita running impromptu races, the Blues endeared themselves to the parochial crowd of NSW supporters.

Murwillumbah Colt Kobe Spry who was at the club for training got to meet Matt Moylan, who asked the young hooker how his football was going.

"It was a great experience and it was eye opening to see how big they all are in person,” Spry said.

Fellow Colt Kade Hill said him and his mates mates Joel Mudge, Allan Kelly and Joel Antonelli weren't going to miss the opportunity to meet the Blues for the first time.

"We found out last night that they were coming. We are aspiring to get to that level, so we just had to be here,” he said.

Kelly said he hoped they would be able to have a scratch match with players like Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney.

"We could try and teach them a thing or two,” he joked.

The Blues spent over an hour signing autographs and taking photos before heading back to their temporary headquarters at Salt, Kingscliff.

The side will train at Cudgen Leagues Club ahead of State of Origin Game I on Wednesday week.