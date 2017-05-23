22°
News

NSW Origin fans get ultimate Blues ride along

Daniel McKenzie
| 23rd May 2017 6:00 PM
Murwillumbah Colts under-16s Tom Kuliesa, Tory Boorman and Cameron Foran with a thankful Laurie Daley at Murwillumbah Brothers after the boys rode on the NSW Blues team bus to help with directions on Tuesday afternoon.
Murwillumbah Colts under-16s Tom Kuliesa, Tory Boorman and Cameron Foran with a thankful Laurie Daley at Murwillumbah Brothers after the boys rode on the NSW Blues team bus to help with directions on Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Mckenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR a huge crowd gathered at Murwillumbah Brothers awaiting the arrival of NSW Origin stars, three high school kids emerging first from the Blues team bus was a shock.

But for Murwillumbah Colts' players Tom Kuliesa, Tory Boorman Cameron Foran, it was the bus ride dreams are made of.

Making their way to the meet and greet session at their junior club on Tuesday afternoon, getting up close and personal with their heroes took on a whole new meaning after a chance meeting with Blues coach Laurie Daley, who was searching for directions at the Courthouse Hotel.

"We saw them come out of the pub and we started talking to Laurie,” Kuliesa said.

"He said they didn't know where to go to get to the ground, so he asked us to come on the bus and give them directions.”

Daley said the starstruck boys tried to offer him directions, but having them on the bus was a far better option.

"We know where we're going in Sydney and places like that, but we wouldn't have known where we were going here, to be honest,” he said.

"The boys described how to get there (Brothers), but it was just easier to get them on the bus with us.

"We saw the reaction of their mates when they were getting off, they were really surprised and the boys were really happy, and it really helped us.”

Emerging from the bus to a roar, the boys are certain to have a few stories for their mates for a while to come.

"They (Blues) were all so nice and welcoming in person,” Kuliesa said.

"It was a really humble experience; we'll never have an experience like that again.”

The unforgettable experience was just one of many for a huge crowd gathered at Brothers to meet the Blues on day one of their Tweed camp ahead of Origin One.

The Blues, who made the visit to help put smiles on faces after Tweed's worst floods on record, didn't disappoint.

From Laurie Daley playing kick-to-kick with young fans, to Andrew Fafita running impromptu races, the Blues endeared themselves to the parochial crowd of NSW supporters.

Murwillumbah Colt Kobe Spry who was at the club for training got to meet Matt Moylan, who asked the young hooker how his football was going.

"It was a great experience and it was eye opening to see how big they all are in person,” Spry said.

Fellow Colt Kade Hill said him and his mates mates Joel Mudge, Allan Kelly and Joel Antonelli weren't going to miss the opportunity to meet the Blues for the first time.

"We found out last night that they were coming. We are aspiring to get to that level, so we just had to be here,” he said.

Kelly said he hoped they would be able to have a scratch match with players like Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney.

"We could try and teach them a thing or two,” he joked.

The Blues spent over an hour signing autographs and taking photos before heading back to their temporary headquarters at Salt, Kingscliff.

The side will train at Cudgen Leagues Club ahead of State of Origin Game I on Wednesday week.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  blues murwillumbah brothers nsw blues nsw origin sport state of origin state of origin 2017 tweed sport

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

NSW Origin fans get ultimate Blues ride along

NSW Origin fans get ultimate Blues ride along

GALLERY: Murwillumbah Colts' ride of a lifetime with NSW State of Origin side

Woman a 'winner and grinner' after scratching $100,000

BIG WIN: One lucky person has walked away with $100,000

KINGSCLIFF woman jumping for joy after winning $100,000

How one sting changed everything for this Cabarita mum

WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

One sting has left this mother with neurological damage.

Cudgen buzzing ahead of Blues' Origin camp training

Cudgen Leagues Club manager Nathan Kerr and groundskeeper Jim Gibson put the final touches on Ned Byrne Oval ahead of NSW Blues' State of Origin 2017 training camp.

"We are expecting people to come down and have a look”

Local Partners

Woman a 'winner and grinner' after scratching $100,000

A KINGSCLIFF woman is jumping for joy after winning one of the $100,000 top prizes on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

How one sting changed everything for this Cabarita mum

WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

One sting has left this mother with neurological damage.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

Fighting for art's cultural heart

Tweed author breaks silence on NSW Art Gallery

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 27TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 27TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

FANTASTIC VIEW AND POTENTIAL

1 Fingal Road, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 3 3 $590,000 ...

With an enviable address, river views and a house for essentially land value, this is a terrific opportunity for someone looking for a project (maybe it's a...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 27TH MAY 11:00 - 11:30AM Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and...

Commercial Opportunity in Main Street of Tweed Heads

2/22 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Commercial 0 0 $525,000

Investors looking for solid rental return should check this out. Retail tenant set in place, earning $23,400 per annum. Coolangatta nearby and local beaches...

Position Perfect

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 $1,475,000

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!