NSW records 18 new COVID cases

Another 18 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in New South Wales overnight.

Of those, six remain under investigation.

Two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, two are linked to funeral gatherings in Sydney's west, four are associated with the Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster and another four are linked to Thai Rock Potts Point, NSW Health has confirmed.

More than 27,000 tests were conducted in NSW during the last 24 hours.

New South Wales has recorded another 18 new cases of coronavirus overnight, six remain under investigation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi

The health department is now urging residents who live in, or have visited, the following areas to get tested even if they developed the mildest symptoms.

Potts Point area

Carnes Hill shops

Prestons

Bonnyrigg

Wetherill Park

Mt Pritchard

Bankstown City Plaza

Cabramatta

Perisher

NSW Health said a confirmed case attended Frank's Pizza Bar restaurant in Camperdown on July 26 between 6pm to 8pm.

"People who were at this restaurant at the same time are advised to monitor for symptoms and immediately self-isolate and seek testing if they develop symptoms, however mild," the health department said.

Three cases have attended Mounties at Mt Pritchard with several new times flagged by NSW Health.

Anyone who attended the club from 6pm on July 22 to 3am on July 25 must get tested regardless of symptoms and stay isolated for a full 14 days even if the test is negative.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are under investigation in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

There are now 89 cases associated with Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 57 cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster, eight cases associated with Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, and 20 associated with funerals.

There are 11 cases linked to the Potts Point cluster.

A prisoner at Parklea Correctional Centre has also tested positive despite never showing symptoms. They remain in isolation.

The news comes after several Sydney schools were forced to close for deep cleaning due to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

Fort St High School in Petersham closed on Thursday, while Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary in Bossley Park and Freeman Catholic College in Bonnyrigg Heights, both in the city's west, will be closed until August 10 after cases were confirmed.

Everlearn Preschool in Prestons, in Sydney's southwest, is closed for cleaning, and contact tracing is under way after a confirmed case of coronavirus was detected.

Another 18 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in New South Wales overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded three new cases of coronavirus ton Thursday, and two of those are linked to Sydney's growing clusters.

A couple who had dined at The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point have been diagnosed with the virus in Queensland.

It is understood they returned to the sunny state before the Queensland Government declared Sydney a hot spot and closed its borders to city residents.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles applauded the Government's decision to close the border.

"The fact that two of these three new cases came from Sydney, as well as the fact that two of the cases were reported yesterday had transited through Sydney, underlines how important it is that we have made that decision to declare greatest Sydney as a hot spot," he said.

Originally published as NSW records 18 new COVID cases