Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 11:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Premium Content Curfew imposed on man facing 61 separate charges

        Crime Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles or boats in December and January.

        Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Premium Content Scrapped to the bargain bin: Target stores set to close

        Business Several Target stores on the Northern Rivers will soon close

        Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        Premium Content Don Page: RDA will work to reduce business reliance on China

        News THE former MP has been reappointed as chair of RDA Northern Rivers

        Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        Premium Content Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

        News There are risks involved with one of our key summer activities