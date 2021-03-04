Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NSW road safety projects to get $400m boost

by James O’Doherty
4th Mar 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Road safety projects across the state will get a $400 million cash injection from the Commonwealth and State governments.

The funding, set to be announced on Thursday, will come from a $2 billion road safety fund announced in last year's budget.

NSW will get $540m from that fund.

The $400m cash injection will go to more than 260 projects across NSW.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (back) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (back) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Adam Yip

The jointly-funded projects include more than $50m to improve school zone 40km/h speed signs, more than $20m for works along the Pacific Highway, and more than $15m to improve bushfire resilience by removing high risk trees and upgrading road infrastructure.

There'll be $13m for works along Waterfall Way, $12m to upgrade the Sturt Highway, and $7m for the Hume Highway.

The federal government fund operates on a "use it or lose it" basis, meaning States and Territories must use their allocated money within a specific time frame or see the funds invested elsewhere.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the money will go to safety upgrades including "shoulder sealing, rumble strips to alert drivers when they are moving out of their lane, median upgrades to prevent head-on collisions and barriers to prevent run-off-road crashes".

He said the money would "support more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs".

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said: these projects will help prevent the loss of more than 538 lives and serious injuries on our roads".

Transport Minister Andrew Constance also welcomed the projects, saying both the State and Commonwealth governments "have a shared goal of no deaths or serious injuries on our roads".

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as NSW road safety projects to get $400m boost

More Stories

cash boost editors picks nsw road safety state funding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        Premium Content Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        News Fishers will soon need to check their crab pots even more carefully with the announcement of new size limits.

        STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five month ago

        Premium Content STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five month ago

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking near her Brooklet property

        North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        Premium Content North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        News The inquiry will look at the pressures of rural and regional health

        Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        Premium Content Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        News Organisers also revealed extra details on how this Easter will look